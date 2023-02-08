Ontario Hockey League’s Bulldogs officially relocating from Hamilton to Brantford

National News
BRANTFORD, Ont.-The Ontario Hockey League’s Hamilton Bulldogs officially have a new home.

The team announced Tuesday that it will relocate to Brantford, Ont., and play at the Brantford Civic Centre beginning next season.

The Bulldogs say in a release that the move was necessitated by impending renovations and the long-term closure of Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre.

The arena is also home to the National Lacrosse League’s Toronto

Rock and the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s Hamilton Honey Badgers.

Brantford was previously home to the OHL’s Brantford Alexanders from 1978 through 1984.

The Bulldogs have played in Hamilton since 2015.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2023.

