Six Nations project mobilizing traditional arts to map the future landscape of the Grand – Haudenosaunee-style

February 8, 2023 38 views
Planning the beadwork from historical maps like the Beaver Hunting Grounds Treaty. (Photo by Courtney Skye)

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – A Six Nations project is mobilizing traditional arts to map the future landscape of the Grand – Haudenosaunee-style. Courtney Skye is the co-director of Bead the Tract, an outgrowth of Protect the Tract, a grassroots organization in Six Nations. She says Bead the Tract it’s a colourful, gentle reminder that Six Nations exists beyond federal reserve boundaries. “Hopefully seeing this map and thinking about this map inspires our community to think beyond the reserve boundaries. To think again, that we were supposed to be stewards of the Grand River in its entirety, from its source to its mouth,” she says. And, she says it’s about the future. “Haudenosaunee need to start looking to the future and what does that look like…

