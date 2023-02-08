Local News
ticker

SN Elected Council investments and gaming funds keeping deficit down

February 8, 2023 39 views

Six Nations investments and gaming funds are helping keep Six Nations Elected Council ‘s (SNEC) deficit down. SNEC’s finance committee meeting was told Monday (Feb., 6, 2023) it’s deficit is not as large as predicted. Jenn Court, Director of Financial Reporting and Analysis presented the third quarter financial statements. SIx Nations finance director Anna Cecile is still on sick leave. Court explained some of the reasons the deficit is down are increased interest payments from short term Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) and increased funds from Ontario First Nations Limited Partnership (OFNLP). “We’re continuing to utilize some of our cash in short term investments, guaranteed income investments. That’s where you’ll see cash, lower investments are higher and we’re doing that to capitalize on market interest with substantially higher interest than in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations mull legal action against province

February 8, 2023 39

By Miranda Leybourne  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Manitoba First Nations are threatening to take legal action…

Read more
National News

Bail $300K for former ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor in sex case

February 8, 2023 71

By Rio Yamat THE ASSOCIATED PRESS NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP)- A judge on Wednesday set…

Read more