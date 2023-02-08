Task force to look to community healing and well being

By Turtle Island News staff Six Nations families are no stranger to tragedy, trauma and struggle, and now a Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) task force is looking to help. SNEC approved the terms of reference for the Child and Family Wellbeing Task Force to start looking into ways to help at its Political Liaison meeting on January 23. Shelley Hatchey, Child and Family Well-being Policy Analyst said the committee was struck after public meetings in 2020 and again in February 2022 to talk about the Human Rights Tribunal case against Canada, wherein community members highlighted the need for community healing. “The task force is somewhat in its infancy. We’ve been waiting for approval of the terms of reference to really get going on things,” she said. She said the task…



