U.S. actor in Nevada sex case also charged in B.C., as Alberta police seek warrant

KEREMEOS, B.C.- A former actor in the movie “Dances With Wolves” who is facing eight sex-related charges in Nevada is also facing a charge in British Columbia and could soon be facing more allegations in Alberta.

Documents filed in B.C. show Nathan Chasing Horse was charged last week with one count of sexual assault linked to allegations in the southern Interior village of Keremeos in September 2018.

RCMP spokesman Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says in an email that an unendorsed warrant was posted in B.C. for Chasing Horse, although it’s too early in the process to know if any steps will be taken to return him to Keremeos.

The Tsuut’ina Police Service serving the First Nation west of Calgary says it has received a number of tips about Chasing Horse.

Sgt. Nancy Farmer says they are in the process of applying for arrest warrants for formal charges which could come as early as this week.

The 46-year-old Chasing Horse remains behind bars in the United States after being formally charged Monday in North Las Vegas with counts including sex trafficking, sexual assault against a child younger than 16, and child abuse.

The U.S. charges against Chasing Horse show the allegations date back to 2012 and relate to a period when he was working in the United States and in Canada as a “medicine man.”

Farmer says a Tsuut’ina band council resolution has been in effect for Chasing Horse since 2015, banning him from all community events including powwows and ceremonies.

She says the ban is enforceable by the Tsuut’ina Police Service and similar bans are in place in 74 other nations.

Chasing Horse played the role of Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s Academy Award-winning 1990 film.

He was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, which is home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota nation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2023.

With files from CTV Calgary and The Associated Press

