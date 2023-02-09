GRCA Watershed Conditions – Water Safety

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) is urging the public to use caution near local bodies of water.

“The public is encouraged to exercise extreme caution around all local waterways. Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery and, when combined with cold, fast-moving water, pose a serious hazard. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from all watercourses.”

The GRCA said the above normal temperatures with the current weather system crossing Ontario is also bringing 20-30mm of rainfall to the area today (Thursday, Feb., 9, 2023) will result in increased river flows and unsafe ice conditions throughout the Grand River watershed.

The GRCA said no significant flooding is expected but flows in local waterways will be higher than normal for this time of year, increasing the risk in low-lying areas typically prone to flooding.

The GRCA warned colder temperatures over the past week did allowed for ice formation on local waterbodies, however recent weather conditions have significantly weakened any ice that remains and the public should stay off the ice. The GRCA has closed ice fishing at all Grand River Conservation Areas that offer it. GRCA reservoirs are being used to reduce downstream flooding; however, river flows will remain elevated, increasing the safety risk around rivers and streams throughout the watershed, the GRCA said in a statement. The message remained in effect until noon on Monday, February 13, 2023. Updated flood messages will be issued if necessary, as conditions change.

