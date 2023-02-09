National News
Rice to be inducted into Indigenous sports Hall of Fame for soccer coaching achievements

February 9, 2023 44 views

By Marc Lalonde  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter One of the pillars of Kahnawake’s soccer community will be inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame this year for his part in a pair of world championship soccer victories. Longtime soccer coach and organizer, and Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Chief, Harry Rice will be inducted into the NAIAH for his role as the head coach of a pair of soccer teams that won gold at the 2015 and 2017 World Indigenous Games, held in Palmas, Brazil and Edmonton, Alberta respectively. He will be joined in the hall by four Kahnawake players from the 2015 team, Rachel Leborgne, Journey Jacobs, Lylee Horn and Melody Horn, and four other players from neighbouring communities who were on both teams. The other players…

