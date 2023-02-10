National News
Premier Doug Ford at Six Nations today

February 10, 2023 78 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be at Six Nations today, Friday, Feb., 10 2023 at the Gathering Place on Pauline Johnson Road .

The Premier will be joined by  Todd Smith, Ontario Minister of Energy and Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford to discuss the Oneida Energy Project a 250MW/100 battery storage facility. The facility has the ability to absorb surplus energy from Ontario’s power grid during off-peak hours.

Six Nations of the Grand is an Indigenous partner in the project. Elected Chief Mark Hill will be attending the announcement.

