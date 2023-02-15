National News
Brantford Police arrest three in assault

February 15, 2023 32 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police have arrested two men and a woman in connection with an assault that sent a 35-year-old man to hospital Feb., 2, 2023.

The Brantford Police Service (BPS) said  after continued investigation, detectives arrested three individuals believed responsible for the assault .

The arrests come after police responded  Thursday, February 2, 2023 at about 7:30 a.m., to a report of an assault at an Emilie Street residence. Officers attended and found a 35-year-old man who was transported to hospital where he  was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Charged with Criminal Code offences as follows:

Anthony Sears, 35, of Brantford, stands charged with:

  • Assault Causing Bodily Harm
  • Assault with a Weapon

Paul Martin, 43, of Brantford, stands charged with:

  • Assault Causing Bodily Harm, and

Trishia Ladd, 41 of Brantford, stands charged with:

  • Assault
  • Breach of Probation

 

