Brantford Police arrest three in assault

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police have arrested two men and a woman in connection with an assault that sent a 35-year-old man to hospital Feb., 2, 2023.
The Brantford Police Service (BPS) said after continued investigation, detectives arrested three individuals believed responsible for the assault .
The arrests come after police responded Thursday, February 2, 2023 at about 7:30 a.m., to a report of an assault at an Emilie Street residence. Officers attended and found a 35-year-old man who was transported to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Charged with Criminal Code offences as follows:
Anthony Sears, 35, of Brantford, stands charged with:
- Assault Causing Bodily Harm
- Assault with a Weapon
Paul Martin, 43, of Brantford, stands charged with:
- Assault Causing Bodily Harm, and
Trishia Ladd, 41 of Brantford, stands charged with:
- Assault
- Breach of Probation