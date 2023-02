Brantford Police arrest three in assault

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police have arrested two men and a woman in connection with an assault that sent a 35-year-old man to hospital Feb., 2, 2023.

The Brantford Police Service (BPS) said after continued investigation, detectives arrested three individuals believed responsible for the assault .

The arrests come after police responded Thursday, February 2, 2023 at about 7:30 a.m., to a report of an assault at an Emilie Street residence. Officers attended and found a 35-year-old man who was transported to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Charged with Criminal Code offences as follows:

Anthony Sears, 35, of Brantford, stands charged with:

Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Assault with a Weapon

Paul Martin, 43, of Brantford, stands charged with:

Assault Causing Bodily Harm, and

Trishia Ladd, 41 of Brantford, stands charged with:

Assault

Breach of Probation

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page