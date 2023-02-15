Brantford Police seek help in locating missing teen Madeline Frank

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old female, Madeline Frank.

Madeline is described as an indigenous female, 5’4”, 120 pounds, medium build, with brown eyes, and black, shoulder length frizzy hair.

She was last seen in the area of St. Paul Avenue at approximately 8:00 a.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023, wearing a grey sweater – with black writing on the front, black leggings, white running shoes and carrying a black backpack. Madeline is known to frequent the downtown core of Brantford.

The Brantford Police Service are concerned for Madeline’s well-being. Anyone with knowledge of Madeline’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

Add Your Voice