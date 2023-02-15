National News
Man convicted in brutal murder of Indigenous woman receives day parole 

February 15, 2023 28 views

SASKATOON- The family of a woman brutally murdered in Saskatoon more than 20 years ago say they are devastated the man convicted in her death has received day parole.

Kenneth David Mackay was found guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of 21-year-old Crystal Paskemin in 2000.

Court heard he offered the young Indigenous woman a ride home from a bar and brought her to an isolated road on the outskirts of the city.

Prosecutors told court he attacked the woman, then ran her over with his truck before using a chain to drag her naked remains into a ditch.

Paskemin’s family says in a statement they received a life sentence when her life was stolen, adding Mackay’s parole decision was made against the wishes of prison staff and the family.

The Parole Board of Canada decision from January says Mackay has been granted day parole for six months at a community residential facility on Vancouver Island.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2023.

 

