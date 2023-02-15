Local News
Slider

Six Nations holds Valentines’ Memorial Walk for MMIWGMB2S

February 15, 2023 1 view
A sea of people made their way down Chiefswood Road through Ohsweken in cold temperatures Tuesday (Feb., 14) remembing those killed by violence in a Valentines’ Day Memorial Walk for MMIWGMB2S.. (Photo by Jim C. Powless) See story page 5.

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Love and courage radiated in the heart of Ohsweken today at the annual Ganohkwasra walk and vigil to end violence. Community members gathered at Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services’ Centre this afternoon for the annual Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, Girls, Men, Boys, and Two Spirit Valentine’s Memorial Walk. At Ganohkwasra, Levi Skye addressed the crowd with a traditional Ganohonyohk spoken in the Cayuga language. “I was told it was the first thing that our people were given, before any ceremonies or anything else, that was this Ganohonyohk….the first thing that we were taught to do. We give thanks to the people that have arrived because we wouldn’t have a crowd, we wouldn’t have people to talk with.” Led by…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Six Nations people locked out of major investment announcement

February 15, 2023 20

By Lynda Powless and Lisa Iesse. Writers SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – While one of Six…

Read more
Six Nations Oneida Energy Storage project will be located in Haldimand County near Jarvis, Ontario.
Local News

Six Nations investor in largest battery storage project in Canada

February 15, 2023 20

By Lisa Iesse Writer An electricity battery storage facility said to be the largest in Canada…

Read more