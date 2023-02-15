Six Nations holds Valentines’ Memorial Walk for MMIWGMB2S

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Love and courage radiated in the heart of Ohsweken today at the annual Ganohkwasra walk and vigil to end violence. Community members gathered at Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services’ Centre this afternoon for the annual Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, Girls, Men, Boys, and Two Spirit Valentine’s Memorial Walk. At Ganohkwasra, Levi Skye addressed the crowd with a traditional Ganohonyohk spoken in the Cayuga language. “I was told it was the first thing that our people were given, before any ceremonies or anything else, that was this Ganohonyohk….the first thing that we were taught to do. We give thanks to the people that have arrived because we wouldn’t have a crowd, we wouldn’t have people to talk with.” Led by…



