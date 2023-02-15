Six Nations investor in largest battery storage project in Canada

By Lisa Iesse Writer An electricity battery storage facility said to be the largest in Canada is set to open in two years on Six Nations treaty lands in southwestern Ontario. Ontario announced Friday at the Gathering Place on Six Nations it had directed the Independent Electricity System Operator to enter into a 20-year deal with the Oneida Energy storage project as part of its push for more clean energy supply. “Today’s announcement is one way in which we are doing our part to create a sustainable future, reducing emissions, as well as providing reliable source of green energy for the benefit of all of our families,’’ said Elected Chief Mark Hill at the news conference. “We are so excited here today for an important message from Premier Ford and…



