Six Nations people locked out of major investment announcement

February 15, 2023 2 views

By Lynda Powless and Lisa Iesse. Writers SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – While one of Six Nations two governing bodies was announcing a multi-million dollar energy storage investment members of the public and their own caterers were left out in the cold. Behind locked doors, a press conference featuring Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was taking place announcing the multi million dollar Oneida Energy Storage (OES) project, an electricity battery storage facility that carrys over $170 million in investments, at the Gathering Place Friday (Feb.10). But outside the building about a dozen Six Nations people who had gathered to attend the event found themselves locked out. Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) John Heathers, entertainment manager, along with a security guard had locked the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Six Nations Oneida Energy Storage project will be located in Haldimand County near Jarvis, Ontario.
Six Nations investor in largest battery storage project in Canada

February 15, 2023

By Lisa Iesse Writer An electricity battery storage facility said to be the largest in Canada…

Palliative Care Facility loses major donation cites delays

February 15, 2023

By Turtle Island News staff The future of a Six Nations palliative care facility is in peril…

