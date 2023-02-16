National News
ticker

Two Brantford men face weapons and assault charges

February 16, 2023 131 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Brantford Police Service (BPS) have arrested two men  in relation to a February 8, 2023, assault at a Darling Street residence and a February 9, 2023, break and enter at an Albion Street residence.

Police said on February 8, 2023, a verbal dispute erupted between the two accused and a female victim at the Darling Street residence when it is alleged that the victim was assaulted and forcibly held at gunpoint. The next day (February 9, 2023), the victim found her residence had been broken into, and a number of items stolen and damaged.

The break-in was reported to the BPS Feb., 9, 2023 and an investigation launched that saw police investigators, and the BPS Emergency Response Team,  execute two search warrants at a Darling Street and an Autumn Road location in relation to the investigation. Replica firearms were found.

Police said additional information indicated the accused were in violation of multiple parole and probation orders.

As a result  two men have been arrested and stand charged with Criminal Code offences as follows:

David Stewart, 35, of Brantford, was arrested and stands charged with:

  • Assault
  • Forcible Confinement
  • Break, Enter a Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence
  • Failure to Comply with Judicial Release Order

 

Claude Simon, 41, of Brantford, stands charged with:

  • Point Firearm
  • Forcible Confinement
  • Intimidation – Use Violence
  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Firearm or Weapon: Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Failure to Comply with Judicial Release Order
  • Breach of Probation

 

Both accused have been held for bail.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Five notable proposals in Toronto’s now approved budget

February 16, 2023 18

TORONTO,ONT-Outgoing Mayor John Tory saw his final budget approved at city council late Wednesday before submitting…

Read more
National News

Hudson coast nurses petition health minister to intervene over working conditions

February 16, 2023 14

By Jeff Pelletier  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The union representing nurses at Inuulitsivik Health Centre have…

Read more

Leave a Reply