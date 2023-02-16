Two Brantford men face weapons and assault charges

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Brantford Police Service (BPS) have arrested two men in relation to a February 8, 2023, assault at a Darling Street residence and a February 9, 2023, break and enter at an Albion Street residence.
Police said on February 8, 2023, a verbal dispute erupted between the two accused and a female victim at the Darling Street residence when it is alleged that the victim was assaulted and forcibly held at gunpoint. The next day (February 9, 2023), the victim found her residence had been broken into, and a number of items stolen and damaged.
The break-in was reported to the BPS Feb., 9, 2023 and an investigation launched that saw police investigators, and the BPS Emergency Response Team, execute two search warrants at a Darling Street and an Autumn Road location in relation to the investigation. Replica firearms were found.
Police said additional information indicated the accused were in violation of multiple parole and probation orders.
As a result two men have been arrested and stand charged with Criminal Code offences as follows:
David Stewart, 35, of Brantford, was arrested and stands charged with:
- Assault
- Forcible Confinement
- Break, Enter a Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence
- Failure to Comply with Judicial Release Order
Claude Simon, 41, of Brantford, stands charged with:
- Point Firearm
- Forcible Confinement
- Intimidation – Use Violence
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Firearm or Weapon: Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order
- Failure to Comply with Judicial Release Order
- Breach of Probation
Both accused have been held for bail.