Two Brantford men face weapons and assault charges

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Brantford Police Service (BPS) have arrested two men in relation to a February 8, 2023, assault at a Darling Street residence and a February 9, 2023, break and enter at an Albion Street residence.

Police said on February 8, 2023, a verbal dispute erupted between the two accused and a female victim at the Darling Street residence when it is alleged that the victim was assaulted and forcibly held at gunpoint. The next day (February 9, 2023), the victim found her residence had been broken into, and a number of items stolen and damaged.

The break-in was reported to the BPS Feb., 9, 2023 and an investigation launched that saw police investigators, and the BPS Emergency Response Team, execute two search warrants at a Darling Street and an Autumn Road location in relation to the investigation. Replica firearms were found.

Police said additional information indicated the accused were in violation of multiple parole and probation orders.

As a result two men have been arrested and stand charged with Criminal Code offences as follows:

David Stewart, 35, of Brantford, was arrested and stands charged with:

Assault

Forcible Confinement

Break, Enter a Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence

Failure to Comply with Judicial Release Order

Claude Simon, 41, of Brantford, stands charged with:

Point Firearm

Forcible Confinement

Intimidation – Use Violence

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Firearm or Weapon: Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order

Failure to Comply with Judicial Release Order

Breach of Probation

Both accused have been held for bail.

