Haldimand County OPP detatchment gets interim commander

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand County OPP will be seeing a new interim command with the retirement of long-time Haldimand Detachment Commander Inspector Phil Carter .

Inspector Carter has been Haldimand County Detachment Commander for 12 years. He has served in the OPP for 42 years. He says the long commitment could not have happened without the “staunch support of the officers of Haldimand detachment, the Haldimand County Police Services Board and members of the community.”

Norfolk County OPP Detachment Command Inspector Jodi Kays has been named as interim commander at the Haldimand County detatchment.

Inspector Kays brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the position, and she looks forward to serving the citizens of Haldimand County says a statement released Friday, Feb., 17, 2023.

Add Your Voice