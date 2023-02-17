Brantford Police arrest 2 men, seize firearm and $112,400 in illegal drugs

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police have arrested two men and seized a firearm and $112,000 in illegal drugs after receiving a call of a possible stolen vehicle in the Clarence and Grey Streets area.

Police responded to the scene Thursday, February 16, 2023, at approximately 10:45 a.m., after receiving a call of a possible stolen vehicle in the area.

A description of two male suspects was provided to police by an alert citizen.

Police confirmed the licence plates on the vehicle had been previously reported as stolen from another jurisdiction.

During the incident, a nearby school was temporarily placed into a hold and secure as a precautionary measure.

One man was arrested at the scene and a second, reported to be in possession of a firearm, fled on foot. After a short foot chase, the second suspect was quickly located and arrested by members of the Brantford Police Service (BPS) uniformed patrol with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team. A loaded, restricted firearm was seized, and stolen plates recovered.

In a search incident to arrest police located the following:

Approximately 262 grams of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $104,800

Approximately 76 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $7,600

Multiple cell phones and weigh scales

The total street value of seized drugs located on the accused was $112,400.

During the incident, a nearby school was temporarily placed into a hold and secure as a precautionary measure.

As a result of this investigation, Cadane Slater, 22, from Toronto was charged with the following Criminal Code violation:

Prohibited Device – Magazine

Careless Use of a Firearm

Carry in Unsafe Manner

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Carry Concealed Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Firearm in a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Prohibited/Restricted Firearm/Ammunition

Possession of Stolen Goods Under $5,000

Possession for the Purpose Schedule 1-Cocaine, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession for the Purpose Schedule 1 -Fentanyl, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

And Romaine Lee, 33, from Brantford stands charged with the following Criminal Code violation:

Possession of stolen property under $5000

Both men were held for bail.

Add Your Voice