Brantford man arrested. faces luring and child pornography charges

BRANTFORD, ONT-A 26-year-old Brantford man is facing luring and child pornography related charges as a result of an investigation launched in January 2023 by the Brantford Police Service (BPS).

BPS investigators are seeking the public’s assistance with any information involving the accused, Clayton Stewart, 26, of Brantford, saying they believe there may be more victims.

Clayton Stewart is facing nine charges including:

Luring a Person – three counts

Making Child Pornography

Possession of Child Pornography

Access Child Pornography

Sexual Assault

Sexual Interference

Invitation to Sexual Touching

Additional details cannot be released due to the existence of a publication ban.

Anyone with additional information related to possible additional victims or information relating to sexual crimes against children is urged to call Detective Christine McCallum of the Brantford Police Service Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Section at 519-756-0113.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

For safety tips, please visit the Canadian Centre of Child Protection website at www.protectchildren.ca or www.cybertip.ca

