Brantford man arrested. faces luring and child pornography charges

February 21, 2023 71 views

BRANTFORD, ONT-A  26-year-old Brantford man is facing luring and child pornography related charges as a result of an investigation launched in January 2023 by the Brantford Police Service (BPS).

BPS investigators  are seeking the public’s assistance with any information involving the accused, Clayton Stewart, 26, of Brantford, saying they  believe there may be more victims.

Clayton Stewart is facing nine charges including:

  • Luring a Person – three counts
  • Making Child Pornography
  • Possession of Child Pornography
  • Access Child Pornography
  • Sexual Assault
  • Sexual Interference
  • Invitation to Sexual Touching

Additional details cannot be released due to the existence of a publication ban.

Anyone with additional information related to possible additional victims or information relating to sexual crimes against children is urged to call Detective Christine McCallum of the Brantford Police Service Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Section at 519-756-0113.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

For safety tips, please visit the Canadian Centre of Child Protection website at www.protectchildren.ca or www.cybertip.ca

 

