Brantford Police seek help in locating missing man

BRANTFORD-The Brantford Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 32-year-old male, Samuel Monteith.

Samuel is described as approximately 6’ tall, average build, with brown hair, beard, and a facial tattoo over his left eye.

He was last seen on Monday, February 20, 2023, in the area of Coachwood Drive, wearing a black puffy coat, grey camouflage hat and black pants. Samuel has ties to London, Brantford, and Hamilton.

The Brantford Police Service are concerned for Samuel’s well-being. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to please contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page