Brantford Police seek help in locating missing man

BRANTFORD-The Brantford Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 32-year-old male, Samuel Monteith.

Samuel is described as approximately 6’ tall, average build, with brown hair, beard, and a facial tattoo over his left eye.

He was last seen on Monday, February 20, 2023, in the area of Coachwood Drive, wearing a black puffy coat, grey camouflage hat and black pants. Samuel has ties to London, Brantford, and Hamilton.

The Brantford Police Service are concerned for Samuel’s well-being. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to please contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

