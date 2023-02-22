Local News
Indigenous language endangered…Cayuga could die by 2243

February 22, 2023 30 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) will be discussing increased funding to keep Haudenosaunee languages alive after learning the Cayuga language itself could die by 2243. SNEC councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry told SNEC’s Political Liaison meeting ( Feb., 13th) she attended a Chiefs of Ontario’ (COO) three day conference that discussed the inequity of federal language funding that is endangering Indigenous languages. She said the federal government plans to fund French language to the tune of $2.7 billon over the next five years but has made no commitment to Indigenous languages. “Heritage Canada gives money out, the most you can get is $250,000. You have to know what you’re doing and plan,” she said. “It’s not enough to do our work. French, in early childhood, is funded by…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
