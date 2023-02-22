National News
ticker

International group asks to be given a chance on unmarked graves contract 

February 22, 2023 35 views

OTTAWA- The head of an international organization Ottawa hired to give advice on identifying possible remains in unmarked graves at former residential schools says to give its coming work a chance.

The federal government’s decision to hire the Netherlands-based International Commission on Missing Persons to engage with Indigenous communities has been met with concerns, including that the $2-million contract appears to duplicate Indigenous experts were already taking on.

Kathryne Bomberger, the director-general of the organization, says it is just starting out and plans to adjust the timeline laid out in a technical agreement, which was recently made public.

Sheila North, a Cree leader in Manitoba who the commission says is assisting as a program manager, says she sees its work as being different and called for by several communities.

North also says while there may be a “perceived conflict of interest” stemming from the federal government’s role in the arrangement and it having funded the church-run residential school system, she says the commission’s work will be independent.

North, who views herself as a someone who will act as a helper to communities, says she was brought on to ensure their work was informed by Indigenous knowledge and protocol.

That had been among the concerns others raised about the agreement, including by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2023.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford Police seek help in locating missing man

February 22, 2023 58

  BRANTFORD-The Brantford Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 32-year-old male,…

Read more
National News

Southern Ontario under snow storm alert, roads are slippery travel with care

February 22, 2023 62

Six Nations roads are slippery and motorists are urged to drive with care. A school bus…

Read more

Leave a Reply