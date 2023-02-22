Local News
Mohawk Valley Kinship Project family tree research helping heal clan system damaged by colonization

February 22, 2023 33 views
Dakota Brant talks with Jeff Miller (member of OTF) over one of the Mohawk clan trees. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – A rare kinship project regenerating mother clan connections will reach families in all Six Nations. “The Mohawk Valley Kinship Project is the first of its kind, to trace the history of the Mohawks of the Grand River, Tyendinaga, and Ahkwesáhsne using our clans and our matrilineal system back to the Mohawk Valley. This is precedent setting because typically when you look at the history of any people, it is through a patriarchal system,” Feather Maracle Six Nations Library CEO and director explained. Dakota Brant, whose Mohawk name is Teyotsihstokwáthe, is the Six Nations researcher behind the project. “What I know about Haudenosaunee culture growing up is that what makes us Haudenosaunee is our mothers. Who our mothers are helps us…

