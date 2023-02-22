Local News
SN Elected Council trying now to get the community on $8 billion drinking water settlement

February 22, 2023 36 views

By Turtle Island News staff Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is working to get the community included in an $8-billion drinking water settlement that includes $1.5 billion in compensation for individuals deprived of clean drinking water. There is also $6 billion to upgrade water infrastructure to help settle ongoing water issues; and the creation of a $400-million First Nation Economic and Cultural Restoration Fund. Ottawa reached a settlement last July with the First Nations, and on Dec. 22, 2022 an agreement was approved by the courts. But Six Nations wasn’t on the list to receive compensation. SNEC Chief Mark Hill said they are working to get the community on the list and says he is confident they will. But did not say why Six Nations had missed out. Councillor Michelle…

