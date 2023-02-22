Southern Ontario under snow storm alert, roads are slippery travel with care

Six Nations roads are slippery and motorists are urged to drive with care. A school bus slid off a driveway this afternoon ( Wed., Feb., 22, 2023), and was stuck in a ditch on Third Line Road near Chiefswood Road at about 3:30 p.m.

Southern Ontario is under an Environment Canada issued winter storm watch with an ice storm possible late Wednesday into Thursday which could result in extended and widespread utility outages.

The public is urged to make sure household emergency kits are up-to-date with drinking water, flashlights and batteries, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and blankets.

The City of Brantford has issued suggest contents of an emergency kit can be found on the Brantford website at www.brantford.ca/emergencypreparedness.

Follow alerts for our area on the Environment Canada website at https://www.weather.gc.ca/warnings/report_e.html?on19.

To report a power outage in Brantford, please call GrandBridge Energy at 519-751-3522. Stay safe and stay back at least 10 metres from downed power lines. GrandBridge Energy will work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible and the public’s patience is needed and appreciated while these complex issues are resolved.

Keep you and your family safe during a Power Outage

Unplug all appliances (space heaters, toaster ovens, griddles, etc.) that may have been left on at the time of the outage and could ignite when they come back on

Unplug computers, televisions, stereos and other electronics to prevent damage caused by power surges (use surge protecting power bars where possible)

Turn off stove cook top and oven

Turn off the water to the clothes washer and dishwasher if they were in use when the power went out, if possible

Leave a light or radio on so you will know when power is restored

Never use barbecues, propane or kerosene heaters, or portable generators indoors

Never leave candles unattended

Learn more about how to prepare yourself and your family for a winter storm event at www.brantford.ca/emergencypreparedness.

