Local News
Slider

Swiss Museum returns sacred items to Haudensaunee

February 22, 2023 31 views
Two representatives of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council Clayton Logan (Seneca Nation), left, and Brennen Ferguson (Tuscarora Nation), right, hold boxes containing sacred objects returned to the HCC at the Museum of Geneva, Switzerland where the Swiss are taking steps to “decolonise” artifacts on display. (Photo Supplied)

Over 250 years later sacred mask and rattle make it back to Haudenosaunee Museum says it was oldest museum specimen in the world By Lynda Powless Editor After more than 200 years a sacred Haudenosaunee medicine mask and rattle have come home. In a ceremony rich with Haudenosaunee tradition and language the sacred items made their way back to the hands of the Haudenosaunee in what became a precedent setting swift seven-month repatriation from the Musee d’ethnographie de Geneve (MEG) . The MEG returned the items to a Haudenosaunee Confederacy (HCC) delegation last week. It was the first time in the museum’s history it has returned museum items to their original owners. The representatives of the HCC’s external relations committee made the trip to Geneva to bring the items home. MEG acknowledged…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Federal housing initiative supports, highlights Iyarhe Nakoda housing needs

February 22, 2023 21

By Jessica Lee  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A national housing strategy initiative by the federal government…

Read more
National News

Federal Court hearing for Alberta First Nation to change election laws 

February 22, 2023 20

By Angela Amato THE CANADIAN PRESS EDMONTON- A woman from Saddle Lake Cree Nation was in…

Read more