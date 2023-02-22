Swiss Museum returns sacred items to Haudensaunee

Over 250 years later sacred mask and rattle make it back to Haudenosaunee Museum says it was oldest museum specimen in the world By Lynda Powless Editor After more than 200 years a sacred Haudenosaunee medicine mask and rattle have come home. In a ceremony rich with Haudenosaunee tradition and language the sacred items made their way back to the hands of the Haudenosaunee in what became a precedent setting swift seven-month repatriation from the Musee d’ethnographie de Geneve (MEG) . The MEG returned the items to a Haudenosaunee Confederacy (HCC) delegation last week. It was the first time in the museum’s history it has returned museum items to their original owners. The representatives of the HCC’s external relations committee made the trip to Geneva to bring the items home. MEG acknowledged…



