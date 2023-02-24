National News
ticker

Ontario Indigenous group criticizes federal government’s unmarked graves contract

February 24, 2023 37 views

OTTAWA- An Indigenous political organization representing 39 Ontario First Nations says it is “confounded” by a federal decision to hire an international organization to provide advice on unmarked graves.

The Anishinabek Nation released a statement today expressing its leadership’s “bewilderment” over Ottawa’s $2-million contract with the Netherlands-based International Commission on Missing Persons.

Travis Boissoneau, a regional deputy grand chief, says they should not be learning about the agreement only after it has been finalized and questioned whether First Nations and residential school survivors were consulted.

The organization also questions the need for the commission’s involvement in the first place, when Ottawa already appointed an Indigenous expert to provide it with advice about unmarked graves.

The director-general of the commission recently told The Canadian Press their work should be given a chance and that it was a Cree community who first asked them for help.

Sheila North, a Cree leader from Manitoba who the commission has hired as a program manager, says they plan to provide communities with options around identifying possible human remains in unmarked graves and will not duplicate the work of Indigenous experts.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Prisons lack adequate services for Indigenous people, says report

February 24, 2023 41

By Alexandra Mehl  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter This month the Office of the Auditor General of…

Read more
National News

Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario Metis sign self government deal

February 24, 2023 43

By Bob Weber THE CANADIAN PRESS EDMONTON- Three Metis groups signed a deal Friday with the…

Read more

Leave a Reply