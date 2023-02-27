Nishnawbe Aski Nation suspends Grand Chief Derek Fox

THUNDER BAY, ON: The Executive Council of Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) has suspended Grand Chief Derek Fox and opened an internal investigation into alleged violations of its Code of Conduct.

NAN executive council released a statement Monday, Feb., 27th saying Grand Chief Derek Fox has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation or decision of NAN’s 49 First Nation Chiefs .

“The Executive Council (Deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum and Deputy Grand Chief Victor Linklater) confirm today that an internal investigation has been directed due to alleged violations by Grand Chief Derek Fox of the NAN Executive Council Code of Conduct.”

In further compliance with the Code of Conduct, the Grand Chief is suspended with pay pending the outcome of this investigation and/or direction of NAN Chiefs,” the statement read. The allegations have not been proven.

NAN is a political organization representing 49 First Nations through the Treaty 9 and Treaty 5 area in northern Ontario.

Fox was elected grand chief in 2021 after serving six years as one of NAN’s three deputy grand chiefs .

In the meantime, the statement said, all matters under the Grand Chief’s office have been transitioned to senior management so ” that this important work will continue unabated.”

The statement said there will be no further comments made. “To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further comment will be made at this time.”

Add Your Voice