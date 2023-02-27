RCMP hunt for suspect after victim held captive in southwestern Manitoba

By Dave Baxter

RCMP in southwestern Manitoba are searching for a man they allege was involved in a violent incident last Friday, and who is now considered “armed and dangerous.”

According to an RCMP media release, Virden RCMP went to a home on the Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation last Friday evening, after getting a call around 9:15 p.m. about an injured person who had reported being “held against their will” by a man in the First Nations community west of the city of Brandon.

Officers found the victim at the home, but say the suspect had fled before they arrived.

An arrest warrant has been issued, and RCMP are now searching for 32-year-old Seril Mazawasicuna from the Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation.

Mazawasicuna is described as 6-foot-1 and around 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and RCMP have released an image of the suspect.

RCMP said Mazawasicuna is wanted on 16 charges including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, pointing a firearm, and assault causing bodily harm. He is considered innocent and no allegations have been tested in court.

RCMP also warn that no one should approach Mazawasicuna if they believe they see him, but instead should immediately call police.

“Seril Mazawasicuna is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” RCMP said.

“He is believed to be in possession of firearms, and he is actively evading police.”

Anyone with information about the location of Seril Mazawasicuna is asked to call 911, the Virden RCMP at 204-748-2135, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

