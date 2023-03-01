Bus tour to detail Six Nations Haldimand Tract lands

The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Consultation and Accommodation Process Team is hosting a bus tour in March 2023 where experts and knowledge keepers can impart their knowledge of the Haldimand Tract and the river to community members. Councillors and community members are invited and encouraged to reconnect with their roots, while experiencing some of the lesser frequented areas around the Grand River. It’s a chance for those who know the history of Six Nations well, to see some of the locations history has documented in person, and it’s a chance to meet people who share a similar interest in learning or connecting with the Haldimand Tract outside of the current boundaries of the reserve. Peter Graham, land use coordinator presented the CAP team’s monthly report at SNEC’s Political Liaison…



