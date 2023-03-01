Local News
Chiefs of Ontario health retreat confusing Councillor says

March 1, 2023 2 views

By Turtle Island News staff The Chiefs of Ontario don’t seem very organized when it comes to planning for the future of First Nations healthcare. Six Nations Elected Councillor Sherri-Lyn Hill attended the Chiefs of Ontario (COO) Health Strategic Planning Retreat from January 31 to February 2, but she said she was confused because it wasn’t the kind of planning she thought she’d be participating in. She told Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Political Liaison Committee February 13 she expected to hears options, not create the options. “It was not what I expected because I thought they would have done the work and brought it to the team,” she said. “It was kind of to help change the process. To find out what’s working and not working.” She said she wasn’t…

