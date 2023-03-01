Editorial
ticker

From a misstep on drinking water to an audit in hiding

March 1, 2023 1 view

Just as Six Nations is putting its best food forward with a cultural display that dazzles we have hanging over the community the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chief’s need to speak up not only about the very erratic public behaviour of their lead spokesman but why they continue to choose not to provide an accounting for the millions of dollars in community money they hold and more that is coming in. There’s no question the HCCC itself had been a government in exile for generations that came back onto its own in 2006 and its supporters have worked to keep them there. It has faced conflict and allegations for the past 20 years some from detractors looking to upset the apple cart, others more gently, from supporters looking for answers for why…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Deadline looms for compensation for safe drinking water in $8 billion class action settlement

March 1, 2023 14

By Jan Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITOR- The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte…

Read more
Chief Poundmaker's saddlebags were retuned.
Local News

Chief Poundmaker’s pipe, saddle bag returned from Royal Ontario Museum to family

March 1, 2023 19

By Brittany Hobson in Winnipeg TORONTO -Century old artifacts belonging to a 19th century Plains Cree…

Read more