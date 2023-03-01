Jay Treaty: Six Nations people border crossing issues needed

By Turtle Island News staff Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) representatives may have attended two different conferences on the Jay Treaty, one in Vancouver B.C. and the other in Ferndale Washington, recently but only one report made its way to a SNEC council meeting Councillor Helen Miller and Elected Chief Mark Hill attended the Jay Treaty Border Alliance (JTBA) 2023 Summit in Vancouver B.C., Jan., 31-Feb., 1 after Elected Chief Hill and councillor Sherri-Lyn Hill attended a similar Summit in Ferndale Washington put on by the lummi Nation Jan., 18 and 19th. Councillor Helen Miller said the conference, she attended, stressed the need to record experiences of Indigenous people at the borders. “They want to start dealing, they want to find out what kind of experience people are having. I don’t…



