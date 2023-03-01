Local News
Showcasing Six Nations at Ędwadǫtga:dǫh, We Will Have Fun

March 1, 2023 106 views
Skye Dancers perform at the Six Nations Community Centre (Photo by Lisa Iesse)

By Lisa Iesse Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – A spectacular showcase of performing arts filled Six Nations Community Hall over the weekend. Ędwadǫtga:dǫh (We Will Have Fun), a celebration of art, theatre, music, dance, and food was hosted by the Woodland Cultural Centre. The festival began Saturday afternoon with workshops and a storytelling session led by Kaniehtenhawi Deer, Woodland’s Language and Cultural Coordinator. Folks of all ages practised their Cayuga, and tried their hand at moccassin and wampum crafts. MC Janis Monture (aka the newly appointed executive director and chief executive officer of the Canadian Museums Association) ushered in a rare evening filled with soulful live music from seasoned and emerging Indigenous artists. The night began with a music/slam poetry performance featuring Six Nations Mohawk hip-hop artist Spica…

