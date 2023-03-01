Six Nations Elected council questions Ontario’s Bill C-23

Local News
By Turtle Island News Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is questioning whether an historic agreement be overridden by the provincial government’s Bill C-23. SNEC’s Consultation and Accommodations Process (CAP) Team presented a motion to allow Elected Chief Mark Hill to sign the 2023 renewal version of the Grand River Notification Agreement at the Political Liaison meeting on February 27. SNEC passed the motion unanimously, but some councillors expressed concerns that Bill C-23, would allow the provincial government to disregard or veto the Grand River Conservation Authority’s decisions. Councillor Helen Miller said she has concerns it will leave SNEC in the dark when it comes to notification of development on the Haldimand Tract and more. “How is that going to impact our agreement with them?” She asked. “Sounds to me like…

