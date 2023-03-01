Local News
Six Nations exploring work from home policy

March 1, 2023 1 view

By Turtle Island News Six Nations band employees working from home on a regular basis may be coming in the future. The issue of working from home has been a point of contention between Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) and its staff since the COVID-19 pandemic’s restrictions were eased newly renovated band offices opened, spaces could host more people and office outbreaks were no longer tracked. Dwayne Johnson, SNEC Communications Director, Policy and Communications submitted his department’s monthly report for December 2022 to January 2023 and it included working toward a policy for SNEC which is based on the provincial government’s “Right to Disconnect Policy.” Councillor Helen Miller said the only time she remembers councillors discussing working from home, it was related to community complaints because work wasn’t being done…

