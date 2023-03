Six Nations Polytechnic in running for award

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND – Six Nations Polytechnic stands among three finalists for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion award. The Brantford-Brant’s Chamber of Commerce OLG award honors organizations that embody exceptional commitment to creating inclusive, respectful workplaces. These are values reflected in their home community. Six Nations Polytechnic (SNP) has welcomed a diverse network of learners, teachers, staff, and partners since first opened its doors back in 1993. SNP is home to wholistic programs and services rooted in Hodinohso:ni culture. Traceable from its founding roots, SNP champions a rare focus on the humanity of the diverse communities and backgrounds of its members and partners. SNP said in a statement Monday (Feb., 27, 2023) “We acknowledge that every person has a unique gift, and we strive to help everyone be their…



