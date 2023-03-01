Local News
Special Reports

The Feather Report: The Value of Observation

March 1, 2023 2 views
Hermit Thrush, rust tail bobbing - Male

By Rachel A. Powless Feather Reporter Photos by Carl Pascoe & Rachel A. Powless It has been a while since our last conversation yet our resident birds still continue on. And so, shall I. Back in the mid-nineties, an elder I met asked me what I knew of the Hermit Thrush. I indicated to the late Richard G. Green – I know that this bird is said to have the most beautiful voice throughout our woodlands. It is a species of thrush (the American Robin is part of this family) that has the ability to sing in harmony with its self. The notes are like a flute in a cathedral and within its syrinx or voice box where muscles, valves and membranes are located, the valves are split creating this…

