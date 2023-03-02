Six Nations loses 25th community member to COVID-19

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations has lost its 25th community member to COVID-19 complications Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) said Thursday, March 2, 2023.

In a statement SNEC said it was notified by Ohsweken Public Health that they received a medical lab report confirming the 25th Six Nations community has passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

SNEC sent its “deepest condolences to the family and friends of this community member. We are saddened to see another life lost to the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to think of all our community members who have lost a loved ones throughout this pandemic.”

The last COVID-19 death announced at Six Nations was Feb., 22nd.

The notice asked community members to continue to follow public health guidelines to protect yourself and others, including staying up to date on your vaccinations, wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, physical distancing, washing and/or sanitizing hands and high touch surfaces often, and self-isolating if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been identified as a close contact, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-855-977-7737. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are still available for 1st, 2nd, and boosters, as well as pediatric clinics for vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years. Walk-ins are available according to the clinic schedule. If you have any questions about your vaccine eligibility, please call Ohsweken Public Health at 519-445-2672.

We recognize that this pandemic has been difficult for many people. If you or someone you know is struggling and needs assistance, the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line is available 24/7 at 519-445-2204 or toll-free at 1-866-445-2204.

