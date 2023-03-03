Eight arrested in decades long art fraud investigation of noted Indigenous artist Noval Morrisseau works

More than 1,000 alleged fraudulent artworks purported to be painted by Norval Morrisseau seized

ORILLIA, ON – Eight people have been arrest in a massive fraudulent artwork scheme that saw the manufacturing and distribution of artworks claimed to be painted by noted Indigenous artist Noval Morrisseau

On March 1, 2023, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) arrested eight people for their involvement in the scheme and seized over 1,000 alleged fraudulent artworks all purported to be painted by the late Norval Morrisseau seized.

Morrisseau – also known as Copper Thunderbird – was a prolific Indigenous artist from the Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek First Nation. Before his death in 2007, allegations began to emerge of individuals creating and selling art under his name and made in his distinctive Woodland School of Art style.

Since 2020 and together with the TBPS, a major case manager with the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch has been leading the investigation of the alleged production, distribution and sale of fake artwork falsely attributed to the late Morrisseau.

As a result of this two-and-a-half-year investigation, eight people have been arrested and are facing 40 total charges. More than 1,000 alleged fraudulent paintings, prints and other artworks have been seized. Some of these paintings sold for tens of thousands of dollars to unsuspecting members of the public who had no reason to believe they weren’t genuine.

Please see the attached for an addendum of charged persons.

Thunder Bay Police Service Chief Dan Taddeo said “Norval Morrisseau was a prominent artist of the Thunder Bay region and to profit off of his name is not only unethical, but also illegal. Together with the Ontario Provincial Police, I congratulate all involved for the successful resolution of such an important investigation.”

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said the arrests came as a result of “policing partners.”

“It was important for the OPP and the Thunder Bay Police Service to identify and hold accountable those who allegedly profited illegally by forging Norval Morrisseau’s artwork. The results of this investigation are a testament to the commitment and competence of the investigators and the collaboration of policing partners,” said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

Charged are:

David John Voss, 51, of Thunder Bay is charged with:

• Forgery contrary to Section 367 of the Criminal Code

• Uttering Forged Document contrary to Section 368 of the Criminal Code

• Defraud the Public Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code

• Fraud Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code x3

• Commission of offence for criminal organization contrary to Section 467.12 of the Criminal Code

• Instructing commission of offence for criminal organization contrary to Section 467.13 of the Criminal Code

Diane Marie Champagne, 63 of Thunder Bay is charged with:

• Forgery contrary to Section 367 of the Criminal Code

• Uttering Forged Document contrary to Section 368 of the Criminal Code

• Defraud the Public Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code

• Commission of offence for criminal organization contrary to Section 467.12 of the Criminal Code

Gary Bruce Lamont, 61, of Thunder Bay is charged with:

• Forgery contrary to Section 367 of the Criminal Code

• Uttering Forged Document contrary to Section 368 of the Criminal Code

• Defraud the Public Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code

• Fraud Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code

• Commission of offence for criminal organization contrary to Section 467.12 of the Criminal Code

Linda Joy Tkachyk, 59, of Thunder Bay is charged with;

• Forgery contrary to Section 367 of the Criminal Code

• Uttering Forged Document contrary to Section 368 of the Criminal Code

• Defraud the Public Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code

• Fraud Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code

• Commission of offence for criminal organization contrary to Section 467.12 of the Criminal Code

Benjamin Paul Morrisseau, 53, of Thunder Bay has been charged with;

• Forgery contrary to Section 367 of the Criminal Code

• Participation in criminal organization contrary to Section 467.11 of the Criminal Code

Jeffrey Gordon Cowan, 47, of Niagara-on-the-Lake is charged with;

• Uttering Forged Document contrary to Section 368 of the Criminal Code

• Defraud the Public Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code

• Fraud Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code x 4

James White, 81, of Essa Township is charged with;

• Uttering Forged Document contrary to Section 368 of the Criminal Code

• Defraud the Public Over $5,000

• Fraud Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code x 2

• Possess Property Obtained by Crime for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 355.4 of the Criminal Code

David P. Bremner, 75. of Locust Hill is charged with;

• Uttering Forged Document contrary to Section 368 of the Criminal Code

• Defraud the Public Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code

• Fraud Over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code x 2

• Possess Property Obtained by Crime for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 355.4 of the Criminal Code

The OPP said it is not in a position to authenticate any artwork. If you believe you may be in possession of a suspected forgery or fraudulent work of art, it is recommended that you seek legal advice by contacting a lawyer or the Law Society of Ontario, which operates the Law Society Referral Service. This service provides a free half-hour consultation with a lawyer. For more information, please visit http://www.lso.ca.

