Six charged; drugs, guns seized after London area gas theft: OPP

March 7, 2023 50 views

 By Calvi Leon

 Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A gas theft near London led to charges against six people and seizures of drugs and firearms from a vehicle and home, provincial police say.

Strathroy-Caradoc police notified police in Munsee-Delaware, Chippewas of the Thames and Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nations of a gas theft involving a pickup truck about 7:40 a.m.Sunday, Middlesex OPP said.

When officers spotted a vehicle matching the suspect truck’s description, two vehicles tried to flee, but one got stuck, police said.

Three suspects were arrested and a “large quantity” of fentanyl seized from the vehicle, police said.

Provincial police then searched a property on Jubilee Road on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, police said. Officers found three people in a trailer and seized two long guns, one of them loaded, ammunition, methamphetamine and fentanyl, and an all-terrain vehicle reported stolen earlier in Elgin County, police said.

Six people were charged, including four First Nations residents, a 38-year-old from Aamjiwnaang, a 42-year-old from Chippewas of the Thames, and two people, aged 25 and 32, from Munsee-Delaware, a 38-year-old from Wallaceburg, and a 42-year-old from Michigan, police said.

They face charges including multiple counts of possessing property obtained by crime, possessing an identity document, carelessly storing ammunition, possessing a firearm without authorization and possessing drugs for trafficking, police said.

The Michigander also is charged with fleeing police, while the Munsee-Delaware 32-year-old faces additional counts including possessing a firearm knowing it is unauthorized.

The Michigander and the two 38-year-olds were released to appear in court April 28. The others were held pending bail hearings.

  Calvi Leon is a  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter with the LONDON FREE PRESS. The LJI program is federally funded.

 

