Six Nations applies to water advisory class action

By Turtle Island News Six Nations has gotten more time to work its way into compensation from the class action lawsuit providing First Nations who suffered damages from long-standing boil water advisories. The deadline to apply for compensation was extended from March 7, 2023 to March 2024. Six Nations has now submitted an application for inclusion in the class action and the administrator has acknowledged receipt of that. Laura Edwards and Robert James from JFK Law provided an update on the process at Six Nations Elected Council’s General Council (SNEC) meeting on February 28. They said they continue to be optimistic” that Six Nations will receive approval to enter the class action. “Now, I’m optimistic you’ll get in, and if you get in it will be a good thing because all…



