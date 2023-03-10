Brantford Police investigating shooting

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Brantford Police Service are on the scene of a shooting incident that occurred Thursday, March 9th, 2023 and sent a city man to hospital with a non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation was launched after police received a report of a shooting that occurred at a Bowery Road location at about 3 p.m. Thursday, March 9th. Police and ambulance responded and found a 29-year-old man had been injured from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect information is available at this time.

Police are currently on scene to investigate and are canvassing for video in the local area and seeking information from witnesses.

Police are asking residents in the immediate area to check any video surveillance between 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm and contact police with any information.

As this investigation is active and ongoing, additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone who may have information which would assist investigators are asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

