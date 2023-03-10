National News
ticker

Brantford Police investigating shooting

March 10, 2023 224 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- The Brantford Police Service are on the scene of a shooting  incident that occurred Thursday, March 9th, 2023 and sent a city man to hospital with a non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation was launched after police received a report of a shooting that occurred at a Bowery Road location at about 3 p.m. Thursday, March 9th. Police and ambulance responded and found a 29-year-old man had been injured  from a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect information is available at this time.

Police are  currently on scene to investigate and are canvassing for video in the local area and seeking information from witnesses.

Police are asking residents in the immediate area to check any video surveillance between 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm and contact police with any information.

As this investigation is active and ongoing, additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone who may have information which would assist investigators are asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.Information can also be provided anonymously to Brant – Brantford Crime Stoppers by calling 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a web tip online at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

 

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

NOTICE: Six Nations elementary schools closing early, parents contact your child’s school

March 10, 2023 68

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-With a winter snow storm now hitting the area Six Nations federal…

Read more
National News

Mary Ellen Turpel Lafond speaks out after award revoked over heritage claims 

March 10, 2023 35

VANCOUVER- Former judge Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond says she’s satisfied in her “past work, identity and self-worth,”…

Read more

Leave a Reply