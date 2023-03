SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-With a winter snow storm now hitting the area Six Nations federal schools are closing early.

Parents are being notified buses are being called for an early dismissal of about 12:30 p.m. today Friday, March 10, 2023 as buses arrive. All schools are asking parents to contact their child’s school to confirm they can dismiss early.

