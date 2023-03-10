Nuu chah nulth continue to be `100 per cent affected’ by MMIWG, says family support worker

By Alexandra Mehl Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Since 1992, women have been gathering on Valentines Day in the Downtown Eastside for the women’s memorial walk in honor and remembrance of the missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and gender diverse peoples (MMIWG2S+). According to the Native Women’s Association of Canada, British Columbia holds the highest number of MMIWG2S+ cases. Of the 582 missing or murdered cases that the NWAC gathered, 160 were in British Columbia, making up 27 per cent of the organization’s database as of 2010. But others believe there could be close to 4,000 cases of MMIWG2S+ across Canada. The organizers of the Downtown Eastside memorial walk publish a list of names of missing and murdered women, girls, and gender diverse people, which has reached roughly 1,500 from the area…



