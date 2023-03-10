Six Nations man facing dangerous driving charges

OHSWEKEN- Six Nations Police have charged a 29-year-old local man in connection with a vehicle collision that saw a white pick up truck hit head on with another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Police said on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, Six Nations Police were called to the scene of a fail to remain motor vehicle collision on First Line Road east of Cayuga Road .

Police were told a white pick up truck hit head on with the caller’s vehicle and fled the scene. A suspect was identified.

Police said upon arrival they noted heavy damage to the front end of the caller’s vehicle. Police said the caller said they were travelling westbound when they were struck head on by a white pick up truck. The caller identified the driver and white pick up truck. The white pick up truck fled the scene failing to check on the well-being of anyone.

Police said Wesley Andrew Burning, 29, of Ohsweken was later charged with Dangerous Driving and Fail to Stop at Accident contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada. He was arrested and released on a Recognizance to return to court at a later date.

