Six Nations Police arrest eight now facing drug trafficking and firearms charges

OHSWEKEN-The Six Nations Police have arrested and charged eight Six Nations people with drug trafficking and firearms charges after raiding three residences and a business .

Police said Friday March 10, 2023, they launched a drug trafficking investigation March 1, 2023 by executing Section 11 Controlled Drugs & Substances Act search warrants at three residences and a business seizing oxycodone, methadone, 5 firearms, ammunition and prohibited weapons.

In total, 8 people have been arrested and charged with the following:

Ruby Darlene Hill-VanEvery, 47, of Six Nations with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Firearm or Weapon – Possession contrary to Prohibition Order. The accused was released via Form 10 Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Matthew Rupert VanEvery, 51, of Six Nations with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking. The accused was released via Form 10 Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Jason Richard Hill, 53, of Six Nations with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking. The accused was released via Form 10 Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Joshua Robert Burnham, 39, of Six Nations with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking. The accused was released via Form 10 Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Karmen Zoey Powless, 19, of Six Nations with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking. The accused was released via Form 10 Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Gracee Mae Hill, 19, of Six Nations with Possession and Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use. The accused was released via Form 10 Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Matthew Shay Hill, 26, of Six Nations with Possession and Firearm, Weapon, Ammunition: Careless Use. The accused was released via Form 10 Undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Sheldon Scott Hill, 22, of Six Nations with Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm X 5, Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm X 5, Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon, Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon and Fail to Comply with Release Order – Other than to attend court X 6. The accused was held for a formal bail hearing and later released via Recognizance.

If you or anyone has any information in regards to this matter, please contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or if would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on-line at www.crimestoppersbb.com and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

