National News
ticker

Child dies in trailer fire at Mississaugas of Credit First Nation

March 13, 2023 1 view

MISSISSAUGAS OF CREDIT FIRST NATION- A family is in mourning after a tragic fire claimed the life of a child in a  trailer fire at Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation .

Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police  detachment (OPP) said early Monday (March 13, 2023) morning, fire broke out at about 2 am  in a trailer  at a Mississauga Road address.

(OPP) Haldimand County Detachment, Haldimand County Fire Department, Six Nations Fire Department and Paramedic Services all responded to the trailer fire.

When firefighters and emergency responders arrived, the trailer was already completely engulfed in flames. Six people including two adults and four children were able to exit the trailer. However, a child who was  in the trailer at the time of the fire was unable to escape and could not be rescued. The child was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit, the Office of the Fire Marshall, the Office of the Chief Coroner, and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are continuing to investigate the fire.

Victim Services of Haldimand-Norfolk-New Credit are working with   family members and the victims affected by this tragic incident.

Anyone with information can contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at  <http://www.helpsolvecrime.com/> www.helpsolvecrime.com

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Kahnawake seeks probation deal with Quebec

March 13, 2023 22

 By Marcus Bankuti  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Ryan Montour knows firsthand how intimidating it can be…

Read more
National News

Young actress and dancer from Sturgeon Lake lands role in Treehouse cartoon 

March 13, 2023 39

By Bailey Sutherland  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A 12-year-old girl from Sturgeon Lake First Nation is…

Read more

Leave a Reply