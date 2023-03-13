Child dies in trailer fire at Mississaugas of Credit First Nation

MISSISSAUGAS OF CREDIT FIRST NATION- A family is in mourning after a tragic fire claimed the life of a child in a trailer fire at Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation .

Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police detachment (OPP) said early Monday (March 13, 2023) morning, fire broke out at about 2 am in a trailer at a Mississauga Road address.

(OPP) Haldimand County Detachment, Haldimand County Fire Department, Six Nations Fire Department and Paramedic Services all responded to the trailer fire.

When firefighters and emergency responders arrived, the trailer was already completely engulfed in flames. Six people including two adults and four children were able to exit the trailer. However, a child who was in the trailer at the time of the fire was unable to escape and could not be rescued. The child was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit, the Office of the Fire Marshall, the Office of the Chief Coroner, and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are continuing to investigate the fire.

Victim Services of Haldimand-Norfolk-New Credit are working with family members and the victims affected by this tragic incident.

Anyone with information can contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at <http://www.helpsolvecrime.com/> www.helpsolvecrime.com

