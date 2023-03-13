OPP arrest man wanted on kidnapping and firearm charges

CAYUGA, ON – Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a man wanted on outstanding warrants for kidnapping and firearms Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
He was the subject of a wanted person warrant issued January 25, 2023, by Haldimand County OPP.
Ronald James Clause, 53, from Haldimand County was arrested without incident in Hagersville.
• Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose;
• Unauthorized possession of a firearm, and
• Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
Claus was held for a bail hearing.