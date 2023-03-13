National News
OPP arrest man wanted on kidnapping and firearm charges

March 13, 2023 468 views
Ronald James Clause is wanted by OPP. Do not approach if you spot him call 9-1-1-. (OPP Photo)

Ronald James Clause. (OPP Photo)

CAYUGA, ON – Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)  arrested a man wanted on outstanding warrants for kidnapping and firearms Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

 He was the subject of a wanted person warrant  issued January 25, 2023, by Haldimand County OPP.

Ronald James Clause, 53, from Haldimand County was arrested without incident in Hagersville.

  Clause was wanted  on outstanding warrants for:
• Kidnapping while using a firearm;

• Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose;

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm, and

 • Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

 Claus was held for a bail hearing.

 

