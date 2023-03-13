Six Nations expressed condolences to Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations Elected Council has extended its condolences to the Mississaugas Of The Credit after a child was killed in a trailer fire in the community early Monday ( March 13, 2023) morning.

“Six Nations of the Grand River is devastated to hear the tragic news and would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Mississaugas of the Credit, and the minor’s family and friends, said Six Nations Elected Chief Mark B. Hill.

“Our community grieves with you through this sad and difficult time,’ he said. “Six Nations of the Grand River is here to support the Mississaugas of the Credit anyway that we can,” he added.

Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services (SNFES) responded to a possible structure fire on 1st Line Road that had originally been identified within the Six Nations territory, a statement from Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill said Monday.

At the scene, SNFES found a fully involved structure fire that appeared “to be affecting multiple recreational/residential trailers. ”

The statement said the address was close to the Mississaugas of the Credit (MCFN) territory border and due to the proximity, Six Nations Police, Six Nations EMS, and Haldimand Fire , were called to the scene.

The statement said SNFES responded and attacked the “fire promptly and during the initial searches, found a deceased minor.”

“We are immensely grateful for the way all surrounding communities came together to attack the fire, SNFES continues to protect our community and support our local and surrounding communities whenever necessary.” said Fire Chief Ashley Russell-Taylor. “Due to jurisdictional boundaries, the scene and incident control was handed over to Haldimand Fire and OPP once safely secured. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been requested to provide investigative services”.

Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill added “I also want to thank all the emergency responders for their timely response to the scene. The bravery and courage SNFES, Six Nations Police, Six Nations EMS, Haldimand Fire, the OPP and all other services have to protect and continue to save lives on a daily basis is remarkable.”

He said “We understand that this incident may have been frightening and traumatic for many. Those who need support are encouraged to reach out to the following resources:

Six Nations 24/7 Mobile Crisis Line: 519-445-2204 or toll-free 1-866-445-2204

24/7 Hope for Wellness Helpline: 1-855-242-3310, www.hopeforwellness.ca

