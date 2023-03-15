National News
ticker

B.C. ‘encouraged’ by Ottawa bail reform, cautious about impact on racialized groups

March 15, 2023 36 views

VANCOUVER -British Columbia’s attorney general says the province is treading carefully to ensure the overincarceration of Indigenous people and other racialized groups is not made worse by proposed federal changes to the bail system.

Niki Sharma made the comments at a news conference alongside Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth on Monday, after meetings with federal officials last week.

Sharma says the proposed changes will ensure repeat offenders are held in custody before their trial unless there is a “good reason” for their release.

But, she says the province needs to be “very watchful” to ensure bail reform doesn’t step on the toes of other initiatives, like the BC First Nations Justice Strategy that aims to reduce the number of Indigenous people involved in the criminal justice system.

Farnworth says he is “encouraged” that the federal government has agreed to make amendments to the Criminal Code and is sure the province’s jails will be  able to handle any additional pressure the changes may cause.

Sharma says federal Justice Minister David Lametti has agreed to “move quickly” on the reform, and that it could happen as early as this spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2023.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council says its not holding up cleanup at Hamilton’s Chedoke Creek

March 15, 2023 54

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs’ Council (HCCC) says neither it, or its development department…

Read more
National News

Federal and Alberta governments to study oilsands tailings leak communication 

March 15, 2023 36

EDMONTON- The Alberta and federal governments say they will work together to understand what happened around…

Read more

Leave a Reply